#ليبيا_الآن كورونا يوقف مراقبة الخدمات المالية في طرابلس
أعلنت مراقبة الخدمات المالية في طرابلس الأربعاء، عن إيقاف العمل مؤقتا بسبب مواجهة فيروس كورونا. وأضافت أنه سيتم تحديد مرتبات فائض الملاكات الوظيفية خلال الأسبوع المقبل.
وكانت وزارة المالية عممت الأسبوع الماضي أذونات صرف المرتبات حسب الإجراءات المتبعة والتشريعات النافذة المعمول بها من قبل مصرف ليبيا المركزي.
#Libya _ now corona stops monitoring financial services in Tripoli
Financial services control in Tripoli announced Wednesday, a temporary suspension due to the response of the virus. The salaries of surplus career salaries would be determined over the next week.
Last week the ministry of finance distributed payroll permits in accordance with the established procedures and legislation in force by the central bank of Libya.
