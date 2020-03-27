عاجل

#إيطاليا حصيلة رسمية : إجمالي الإصابات بـ #فيروس_كورونا بلغ 86,498 مصاب منهم 6

#إيطاليا حصيلة رسمية : إجمالي الإصابات بـ #فيروس_كورونا بلغ 86,498 مصاب منهم 66,414 إصابة لازالت نشطة بينها 26,029 في الإيواء و 3732 في العناية المركزة و 10,950 متعافي و 9134 حالة وفاة بينهم 969 متوفي خلال آخر 24 ساعة. #ليبيا #المرصد

#Italy official toll: total of 86,498 cases of #Corona, 66,414 of whom are still active, including 26,029 in shelters, 3732 in intensive care, 10,950 recovery and 9134 cases 969 dead in the last 24 hours. #Libya #Observatory

