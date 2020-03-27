إيطاليا حصيلة رسمية : إجمالي الإصابات بـ #فيروس_كورونا بلغ 86,498 مصاب منهم 6

#Italy official toll: total of 86,498 cases of #Corona, 66,414 of whom are still active, including 26,029 in shelters, 3732 in intensive care, 10,950 recovery and 9134 cases 969 dead in the last 24 hours. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
#Italy official toll: total of 86,498 cases of #Corona, 66,414 of whom are still active, including 26,029 in shelters, 3732 in intensive care, 10,950 recovery and 9134 cases 969 dead in the last 24 hours. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
أضف تعليقـك