عاجل الهند تعاقب مخترقي حظر التجوال بالضرب تم النشر منذُ 8 دقائقاضف تعليقاً مصدر الخبر / قناة الان مصدر الخبر / قناة الان #ليبيا_الآن| للحد من تفشي كورونا.. #الهند تعاقب مخترقي حظر التجوال بالضرب والتمارين القاسية#COVID19#coronavirus للمزيد.. https://bit.ly/3dBp3nU إعداد: #محمد_سويلم #Libya _ now | to reduce the outbreak of Corona.. #India punished the hack of the roaming ban by hitting and harsh exercises#COVID19#coronavirus For more.. https://bit.ly/3dBp3nU Preparation: #Mohamed _ Khattab Translated from Arabic
أضف تعليقـك