عاجل

‎الهند تعاقب مخترقي حظر التجوال بالضرب‎

تم النشر منذُ 8 دقائق
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان
قناة الان
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان

#ليبيا_الآن| للحد من تفشي كورونا.. #الهند تعاقب مخترقي حظر التجوال بالضرب والتمارين القاسية
#COVID19
#coronavirus
للمزيد.. https://bit.ly/3dBp3nU

إعداد: #محمد_سويلم

#Libya _ now | to reduce the outbreak of Corona.. #India punished the hack of the roaming ban by hitting and harsh exercises
#COVID19
#coronavirus
For more.. https://bit.ly/3dBp3nU

Preparation: #Mohamed _ Khattab

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة الان

قناة الان

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك