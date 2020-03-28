ليبيا_الآن 37 مليون لتر بنزين تصل ميناء الزاوية . . . أعلنت شركة البريقة لت…

#Libya _ now 37 million litres petrol reach the corner port

On Saturday evening,. Oil Marketing announced the arrival of 37 million litres of gasoline on board the fuel tanker "David" and has begun to empty its shipment.

According to the company's announcement, the gas dump is carried out directly to the al-corner refinery tanks to be sent to the. Warehouse in order to accomplish the most shipment in the lowest period of time.

. referred to the continuation of another petrol tanker at the port, without revealing its identity, and only to mention that it was 40 million litres.