د.بدرالدين النجار مدير المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض : على وزارة الصحة تجهيز الأ

د.بدرالدين النجار مدير المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض : على وزارة الصحة تجهيز الأطباء والممرضين بمعدات الوقاية للتعامل مع المصابين أو المشتبه إصابتهم بـ #فيروس_كورونا لكي يقوموا بواجبهم بدل أن يلوذوا بالفرار عندما مواجهتهم أي حالة كما حدث في مستشفى #طرابلس المركزي ، الأمر لم يعد مزحة وقد نجد أنفسنا بسبب طبيعة الفيروس أمام عشرات او مئات الحالات خلال أسبوعين . #ليبيا #المرصد #أين_النصف_مليار ؟
Dr. Dr. Badr Al-Najjar, director of the National Centre for disease control: the ministry of health should equip doctors and nurses with prevention equipment to deal with those who are injured or suspected of #corona to do their duty instead of running away when they face any situation As happened at #Tripoli Central Hospital, it is no longer a joke and we may find ourselves due to the nature of the virus in front of dozens or hundreds of cases in two weeks. #Libya #Observatory #where _ half _ billion?
