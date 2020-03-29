د.بدرالدين النجار مدير المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض : على وزارة الصحة تجهيز الأ

Dr. Dr. Badr Al-Najjar, director of the National Centre for disease control: the ministry of health should equip doctors and nurses with prevention equipment to deal with those who are injured or suspected of #corona to do their duty instead of running away when they face any situation As happened at #Tripoli Central Hospital, it is no longer a joke and we may find ourselves due to the nature of the virus in front of dozens or hundreds of cases in two weeks. #Libya #Observatory #where _ half _ billion?