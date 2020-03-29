ليبيا_الآن I “الصحة الليبية” تعلن النفير العام في المستشفيات . . أعلن وزير …

#Libya _ now I "Libyan health" announces public horn in hospitals

.

.

The Minister of health of the Libyan government, Dr. Saad sentence, announced the lifting of the maximum emergency in the country and the state of general hospital, according to his specialty.

The Ministry has confirmed that it has conducted a series of actions in the municipalities, including the announcement of the state of state of health services at the level of primary health care centres and equipment to serve the people in all libyan municipalities through the launch of the "Doctor" service. Home " as a comprehensive plan to tackle the corona virus.

It had worked on the formation and processing of monitoring, investigation and rapid response teams in the municipalities and the distribution of the first and second batch of preventive medical supplies to the municipalities, which were still in the process of delivery.

The Emergency Aid and emergency system of human resources and s vehicles have also been placed in full condition to volunteer to transport any situation requested by the ministry concerned.