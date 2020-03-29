ليبيا_الآن I مركز العزل بمصراتة يتسلّم شحنة أجهزة ومعدات . . تسلم مركز مصرات…

#ليبيا_الآن I مركز العزل بمصراتة يتسلّم شحنة أجهزة ومعدات
تسلم مركز مصراتة لعزل الحالات المصابة بفيروس كورونا المستجد، الأحد، شحنة من الأجهزة والمعدات الطبية، تشمل 20 سرير عناية فائقة، وأجهزة تنفس صناعي عناية فائقة.
وقالت وزارة الصحة بحكومة الوفاق إن الشحنة تضمنت 10 شاشات لمراقبة العلامات الحيوية وجهاز تنفس صناعي محمول، وجهاز أشعة متنقل رقمي وجهاز صدمة كهربائية، ومضخات حقن إبرية، ومضخات حقن وريدية وحاملات محاليل وريدية.
#Libya _ now I insulation center with-receives shipment of devices and equipment
The Misrata Center for the isolation of cases infected with the new corona virus, Sunday, delivers a shipment of medical devices and equipment, including 20 Super-care beds and industrial breathing devices.
The Ministry of health said that the shipment included 10 screens to monitor vital signs and a portable industrial breathing device, a digital mobile ray device, an electric shock machine, needlefish injection pumps, and IV.
