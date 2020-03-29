ليبيا_الآن I مركز العزل بمصراتة يتسلّم شحنة أجهزة ومعدات . . تسلم مركز مصرات…

#Libya _ now I insulation center with-receives shipment of devices and equipment

.

.

The Misrata Center for the isolation of cases infected with the new corona virus, Sunday, delivers a shipment of medical devices and equipment, including 20 Super-care beds and industrial breathing devices.

The Ministry of health said that the shipment included 10 screens to monitor vital signs and a portable industrial breathing device, a digital mobile ray device, an electric shock machine, needlefish injection pumps, and IV.