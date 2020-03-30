ليبيا_الآن ارتفاع الأسعار في تراغن . . كبقية المدن والقرى، انصاعت تراغن لتعل…

#Libya _ now price rise in obary

.

.

Like other cities and villages, we have been following the entire ban instructions, including the closure of shops to avoid the spread of the corona virus that has affected 8 Libyan so far.

The impact of the new corona virus has not only been on the health side but is preparing it to control price volatility and trend.

Many of the goods and goods in obary experienced high prices, some citizens pointing fingers at "Greedy Traders", while some traders put the blame for raising prices on the original source or major traders.