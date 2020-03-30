ليبيا_الآن ارتفاع الأسعار في تراغن . . كبقية المدن والقرى، انصاعت تراغن لتعل…

#ليبيا_الآن ارتفاع الأسعار في تراغن
كبقية المدن والقرى، انصاعت تراغن لتعليمات الحظر بالكامل بما فيها غلق المحلات لتفادي تفشي فيروس كورونا الذي أصاب 8 ليبيين حتى الآن.
ولم يقف تأثير فيروس كورونا المستجد على الناحية الصحية فقط بل تعداها ليتحكم في تذبذب الأسعار واتجاهها نحو الارتفاع.
وشهدت العديد من السلع والبضائع في تراغن ارتفاعا في الأسعار، ووجه بعض المواطنين أصابع الاتهام لـ”تجار جشعين”، فيما ألقى بعض التجار اللوم في رفع الأسعار على المصدر الأصلي أو كبار التجار.
#Libya _ now price rise in obary
Like other cities and villages, we have been following the entire ban instructions, including the closure of shops to avoid the spread of the corona virus that has affected 8 Libyan so far.
The impact of the new corona virus has not only been on the health side but is preparing it to control price volatility and trend.
Many of the goods and goods in obary experienced high prices, some citizens pointing fingers at "Greedy Traders", while some traders put the blame for raising prices on the original source or major traders.
