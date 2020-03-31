ليبيا_الآن I مصراتة تناشد باشاغا فرض حظر تجول تام لمواجهة كورونا . . . وجه …

#Libya _ now i misrata appeal to pasha ga to impose a total ban to face corona

.

.

.

The Dean of the municipality of misrata "Mustafa kro" wrote a book to the minister of interior of the government of national reconciliation fathi pasha to demand that the ban be fully within the municipality after the appearance of five cases of the emerging virus.

After the discovery of the first case of the virus in misrata and the following detection of the injury of others in the first case, government bodies within the city have taken several measures to control the situation.