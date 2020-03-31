عاجل

بلدية #طرابلس المركز تعلن رفضها استلام ميزانية الطوارئ المخصصة من الرئاسي لمق

تم النشر منذُ ساعتين
بلدية #طرابلس المركز تعلن رفضها استلام ميزانية الطوارئ المخصصة من الرئاسي لمقاومة #فيروس_كورونا ، وتنشئ صندوق للتبرعات والدعم الأهلي. #ليبيا #المرصد

The Municipality of #Tripoli announces its rejection of receiving the emergency budget from the presidential to resist #virus, and establish a fund for donations and civil support. #Libya #Observatory

