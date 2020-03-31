بلدية #طرابلس المركز تعلن رفضها استلام ميزانية الطوارئ المخصصة من الرئاسي لمق

The Municipality of #Tripoli announces its rejection of receiving the emergency budget from the presidential to resist #virus, and establish a fund for donations and civil support. #Libya #Observatory
اذا كان ترامب يقول لو مات مائة الف امريكى فان هذا امر طبيعى لانه بدون اجراءات كان سيموت مليونى امريكا وكذلك لو مات فى مصراطة غشرة الاف خروف اخوانى امر طبيعى
