خبر | الموقع الرسمي للمركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض ” قسم متابعة كورونا ” يدرج ا

مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
خبر | الموقع الرسمي للمركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض ” قسم متابعة كورونا ” يدرج الحالتين الجديدتين بعد فحص العينات في مختبره بـ #طرابلس تحت بند ” غير معنونة ” واضعًا إياها في نقطة على الخريطة تظهر بأنها منطقة وديان صحراوية خالية تماماً من السكان . #ليبيا #المرصد

News | the official website of the National Centre for disease control ” the follow-up section ” includes the two new cases after sampling in its lab in #Tripoli under the heading ” not entitled ” and put it at a point on the map showing that it is a right area A completely free desert. #Libya #Observatory

