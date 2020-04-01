خبر | الموقع الرسمي للمركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض ” قسم متابعة كورونا ” يدرج ا

خبر | الموقع الرسمي للمركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض ” قسم متابعة كورونا ” يدرج الحالتين الجديدتين بعد فحص العينات في مختبره بـ #طرابلس تحت بند ” غير معنونة ” واضعًا إياها في نقطة على الخريطة تظهر بأنها منطقة وديان صحراوية خالية تماماً من السكان . #ليبيا#المرصد
News | the official website of the National Centre for disease control ” the follow-up section ” includes the two new cases after sampling in its lab in #Tripoli under the heading ” not entitled ” and put it at a point on the map showing that it is a right area A completely free desert. #Libya#Observatory
