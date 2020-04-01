عاجل

فيديو | إلحاقًا بالخبر السابق ، نتشر تسجيل لقطة شاشة من الموقع الرسمي لمركز مكاف

مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
فيديو | إلحاقًا بالخبر السابق ، نتشر تسجيل لقطة شاشة من الموقع الرسمي لمركز مكافحة الأمراض https://covid19.ly بخصوص خارطة توزيع الإصابات في #ليبيا والتي أظهرت تسجيل المركز للإصابتين الأخيرتين في موقع غير مأهول بالسكان حيث واجه بعض المتصفحين من داخل البلاد عدم ظهور تحديث الموقع لديهم أو عدم ظهوره إلا بعد تشغيل أحد تطبيقات VPN . #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | following the previous news, a screenshot from the official website of the center for disease control https://covid19.ly regarding the map of the distribution of injuries in #Libya which showed the centre's registration of the last two injuries at an uninhabited site where some browsers faced From within the country that their website update does not appear or not appear until after a VPN app is running. #Libya #Observatory

