برشان: أداء وزير صحة الوفاق ووكيله لم يكن في المستوى المطلوب والمواطن فقد الثق

تم النشر منذُ 50 دقيقة
برشان: أداء وزير صحة الوفاق ووكيله لم يكن في المستوى المطلوب والمواطن فقد الثقة فيهما. #ليبيا #المرصد

Agility: the performance of the minister of health of reconciliation and his agent was not at the required level and the citizen lost confidence in them. #Libya #Observatory

  • رغم انف بغبغانات الخوان فوزير الصحة الليبى بطل قومى بالمقارنة بوزراء صحة الدول الكبرى وبالمقارنة بوزير صحة اردوغان عنده 10000 حالة اصابة اى الف مرة ضعف ليبيا اتفووووه عليكم اغبياء لو كان الوزير اخوانى كنتم قبلتم قدمه

