#Libya _ now | My Tripoli plans to distribute gas and bread to the people

.

.

In a facebook announcement, the municipality of Tripoli revealed its preparations to launch cooking gas cylinder delivery service through distribution vehicles, the first time the municipality has provided this type of service in the prevention of the spread of the new corona virus.

On Wednesday, the municipality of Tripoli announced on Wednesday that it refused to receive the emergency budget from the presidential council without revealing its value, while at the same time announcing the establishment of a donation fund to support the community, the municipality of Tripoli had announced on Monday that it had not received any budget.