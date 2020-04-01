#ليبيا_الآن| مصراتة.. وصول معدات خاصة لغرف العزل من بلجيكا
وصلت إلى مطار مصراتة أمس الثلاثاء طائرة قادمة من بلجيكا تحمل على متنها معدات وقاية مخصصة للعاملين بغرف العزل الصحي
وأعلنت وزارة الصحة بحكومة الوفاق عبر صفحتها بفيسبوك أن الطائرة تحمل أولى الشحنات الخاصة بمعدات الوقاية الشخصية وتتكون من أطقم عزل واقية مخصصة للعناية وواقيات وجه وأقنعة ذات استعمال واحد.
#Libya _ now | Misrata.. Arrival of special equipment for insulation rooms from Belgium
Arrived at misrata airport yesterday Tuesday a plane from Belgium carrying protective equipment dedicated to health insulation rooms
The Ministry of health of the government of reconciliation announced on its facebook page that the aircraft carries the first shipments of personal protection equipment and consists of one-use protective isolation kits, one-use masks and masks.
