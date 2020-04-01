ليبيا_الآن| تمصرف الجمهورية يوقف آلات السحب مؤقتا . . . أعلن مصرف الجمهورية…

#Libya _ now | the bank of the Republic temporarily stops the withdrawal machines

.

.

.

The Bank of the republic has announced to all its customers that the atm service has been temporarily stopped until the system is updated and developed so as to contribute to better delivery of services under the current conditions of efforts to combat the virus infection without setting a return date.

Two weeks ago, the republic had provided cash in all withdraw machines with different parking standing. The Bank Administration Set the daily draw ceiling of jod 400 and the republic has set a weekly withdrawal ceiling of jod 1200

The E-media section explained that the monthly withdrawal ceiling allowed from the atm machine is jod 1600, for its part, the administration of the bank of the republic has called on all customers to wear "Gloves" as a protective measure to ensure that the corona infection is not spread.