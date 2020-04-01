ليبيا_الآن| المركز الطبي سبها يجهز مقرا لاستقبال حالات كورونا . . أجريت أعما…

#Libya _ now | Medical Center is preparing a headquarters to receive the cases of corona

Maintenance was carried out in the intensive care system and the outpatient building of the. Medical Center and was transformed into an emergency department and receiving cases of cases suspected of being infected with the corona virus before entering the centre.

According to its speaker, Mohamed Green is a lack of medical capabilities and equipment, but medical staff are still operating according to existing capabilities and are doing their best to perform their professional duty.