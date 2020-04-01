ليبيا_الآن| ارتفاع أسعار اللحوم في ترهونة بسبب كورونا . . تسبب فيروس كورون…

#ليبيا_الآن| ارتفاع أسعار اللحوم في ترهونة بسبب كورونا . . تسبب فيروس كورونا في زيادة الأسعار على مواد عدة منها اللحوم ما جعل المواطنين يعانون أزمة جديدة ستؤثر على حياتهم المعيشية. وأرجع البعض سبب ارتفاع الأسعار إلى عدة أسباب منها تزايد إقبال الناس على السلعة بسبب انتشار فيروس كورونا وأيضا استغلال التجار الأصليين للموقف الراهن
#Libya _ now | High meat prices in tarhuna due to corona . . The virus has caused higher prices on several items including meat, which has caused citizens to suffer a new crisis that will affect their lives. Some have caused the rise in prices, including the increasing demand of people on the goods due to the spread of the virus and also the exploitation of the original traders
