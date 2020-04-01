ليبيا_الآن| تحديد عيادة الكشف الأوليّ عن كورونا في مصراتة . . أعلن الفريق ا…

#Libya _ now | Select the initial detection clinic in misrata

The medical team of the Supreme Committee for crisis management and response to the response to the corona in misrata municipality has announced the opening of the first medical detection clinic for cases of risk of a virus within the municipality.

Dr. Akram fry explained that the opening of the clinic for the hospital will start from Wednesday, demanding to deal with three telephone numbers published on the municipal page, to contact the clinic 24 hours to contact the clinic for 24 hours. Get in touch with the health support team to fight the virus.