ليبيا_الآن| تحديد عيادة الكشف الأوليّ عن كورونا في مصراتة . . أعلن الفريق ا…

#ليبيا_الآن| تحديد عيادة الكشف الأوليّ عن كورونا في مصراتة
أعلن الفريق الطبي باللجنة العليا لإدارة الأزمة والاستجابة لمجابهة جائحة كورونا في بلدية مصراتة عن افتتاح عيادة الكشف الطبي الأولي لحالات الاشتباه بالإصابة بفيروس كورونا داخل نطاق البلدية.
وأوضح الدكتور أكرم قليوان، أن افتتاح العيادة الخاصة بكشوفات كورونا ستبدأ من اليوم الأربعاء، مطالبا بالتعامل مع ثلاثة أرقام هاتفية منشورة على صفحة البلدية، للاتصال بالعيادة على مدار 24 ساعة تمكن أي متصل في حالات الطوارىء بالتواصل مع فريق الدعم الصحي لمكافحة فيروس كورونا.
#Libya _ now | Select the initial detection clinic in misrata
The medical team of the Supreme Committee for crisis management and response to the response to the corona in misrata municipality has announced the opening of the first medical detection clinic for cases of risk of a virus within the municipality.
Dr. Akram fry explained that the opening of the clinic for the hospital will start from Wednesday, demanding to deal with three telephone numbers published on the municipal page, to contact the clinic 24 hours to contact the clinic for 24 hours. Get in touch with the health support team to fight the virus.
