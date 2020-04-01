اخبار ليبيا » عاجل » هذه هي العلامات الفاصلة لتحديد الإصابة بفيروس كورونا
#ليبيا_الآن| ليس يعني ارتفاع درجة الحرارة والسعال الجاف أنك مصاب بفيروس #كورونا
يوضح المختص في علم الأمراض المعدية لـ“أخبارالآن“ الأعراض الفاصلة المحددة للإصابة بالوباء
إعداد: #محمد_سويلم
#Libya _ now | doesn’t mean high temperature and dry cough that you are infected with #corona virus
The infectious disease specialist explains “news because” the specific symptoms of the disease
Preparation: #Mohamed _ Khattab
Translated from Arabic
