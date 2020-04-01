ليبيا_الآن| إيقاف التسرب بوحدة معالجة الغاز في مجمع مليتة . . . انتهت فرق ا…

#Libya _ now | stop the leak in the gas processing unit in mlytẗ complex

Maintenance teams at Mlytẗ Oil & gas complex have completed the maintenance of a leak for the operation in the second gas processing unit in the second gas processing unit.

In a statement published via the official Facebook account, company explained that the maintenance teams worked to repair 12 tubes distributed in the steam system and the heating system, indicating continued maintenance of the first sulphur extraction unit.

Last week, mlytẗ announced its high level of alert at all locations, including the fields to face the difficult conditions facing Libya, especially after the spread of the corona virus according to its responsible location.