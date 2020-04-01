ليبيا_الآن| إيقاف التسرب بوحدة معالجة الغاز في مجمع مليتة . . . انتهت فرق ا…

#ليبيا_الآن| إيقاف التسرب بوحدة معالجة الغاز في مجمع مليتة
انتهت فرق الصيانة في مجمع مليتة للنفط والغاز من أعمال صيانة تسرب لسوائل التشغيل في فرن التسخين بوحدة معالجة الغاز الثانية في المجمع.
وأوضحت الشركة في بيان نشرته عبر الحساب الرسمي في موقع فيسبوك أن فرق الصيانة عملت على إصلاح 12 أنبوبا موزعة على منظومة البخار وفرن التسخين، مشيرة إلى استمرار العمل في صيانة وحدة استخلاص الكبريت الأولى.
وكانت قد أعلنت شركة مليتة الأسبوع الماضي عن رفعها درجة التأهب القصوى في كل المواقع من بينها الحقول لمواجهة الظروف الصعبة التي تواجهها ليبيا، وبالأخص بعد انتشار فيروس كورونا كل حسب الموقع المسؤول عنه.
