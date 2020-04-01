ليبيا_الآن| درنة.. وصول تجهيزات مركز إيواء مصابي كورونا . . تابعت وزارة الصح…

#Libya _ now | Derna.. the arrival of the equipment of the shelter center

.

.

The Ministry of health of the Libyan government has followed the arrival of full equipment in the city of derna, with the adoption of the medical clinical isolation center for cases of the case of the hospital.

The area area has been selected to be the headquarters of the centre for the isolation and accommodation of the corona epidemic and its treatment in case of arrival in the city and its surroundings, and work is carried out after the arrival of the necessary technical and medical equipment to work quickly at the disarm medical center Ready to open.

The Director-General of al-wahda hospital derna "Ibrahim Azzouz" explained that the medical isolation center was equipped by the ministry of health of the Libyan government with an estimated 30 bed capacity, of which 10 are highly care families, according to prevention plans and Severe measures established by the ministry to counter the threat of the corona virus in the country.