ليبيا_الآن النظام السوري يلجأ إلى “واجهة ماهر الأسد” لمواجهة كورونا (البين س…

تم النشر منذُ 22 ساعة
#ليبيا_الآن النظام السوري يلجأ إلى “واجهة ماهر الأسد” لمواجهة كورونا

(البين سزاكولا) مع تزايد تفشي #فيروس_كورونا في العالم، لجأ النظام السوري إلى رجل الأعمال محمد حمشو لمساعدته على وقف نزيف #الاقتصاد في البلاد بالتزامن مع تفشي الوباء.
#سوريا
التفاصيل: https://bit.ly/2QSTH2w

