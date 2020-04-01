ليبيا_الآن| بلدية مصراتة توضّح بشأن طلبها بتجهيز المستشفى الإيطالي . . . أص…

#Libya _ now | Misrata Municipality explains about its request to prepare the Italian hospital

The Municipality of misrata has issued an explanation regarding the claim of the air college misrata, to prepare the Italian field hospital to receive arrivals from abroad.

The Municipality said in a statement that " the concerned are a group of wounded outside, who have been stranded after the authorities of those states have asked them to get out of their hospitals, and there are cases of them suffering from quad palsy, and difficulties in Movement and need special attention ".

The Municipality added that the Italian field hospital is the best for this mission, in terms of its proximity to the airport and distance from people, and easy to protect and control.