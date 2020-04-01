ليبيا_الآن| لجنة الأزمة بمصراتة تدعو المخالطين لمصابي كورونا لعزل أنفسهم . . …

#Libya _ now | the crisis committee calls on the people of the corona to separate themselves

.

.

The High Commission for crisis management and response to the response to the corona in misrata municipality said that the number of confirmed injuries in the city is 8

In its statement of cases, the committee called for the isolation of themselves in homes or anywhere available without the family, and to prevent visits and commit to the prevention measures recommended by the National Centre for disease control.

The Committee also called on the with to be committed to hygiene and to be provided by a family member but not to be an elderly or chronic illness.