ليبيا_الآن I “مكافحة الأمراض”: ننتظر تحليل قد يؤكد شفاء أول مصاب بكورونا في ل…

#ليبيا_الآن I “مكافحة الأمراض”: ننتظر تحليل قد يؤكد شفاء أول مصاب بكورونا في ليبيا . . لمركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض: أول مريض بكورونا والبالغ من العمر 73 عاماً يتماثل للشفاء ونتائج تحاليله جاءت سالبة مرتين متتاليتين بانتظار التحليل الأخير
#Libya _ now I “fight disease”: we wait for an analysis that may confirm the recovery of the first injured in Libya . . For The National Disease Control Center: the first 73-Year-old patient to heal and the results of his analysis came twice in a row, waiting for the final analysis
