ليبيا_الآن I مكتب العمل في زليتن يُسلم مرتبات “فائض الملاكات” نقداً . . أعلن…

#Libya _ now i labor office in zliten delivers salaries "surplus staffing" in cash

.

.

The Office of labour and rehabilitation office announced the provision of the salaries of its surplus jobs in cash through coordination with a number of commercial banks, providing all its services online in line with the current procedures to reduce congestion and gatherings within the preventive measures called for by the ministry of labour and rehabilitation To face the new corona virus and reduce its spread.

Office Manager, Abukar Mohamed Mami, said that a team had been established to communicate with commercial bank departments with the aim of providing salaries for January and February, which would be delivered to individual beneficiaries under the supervision of the same office.