#ليبيا_الآن I مكتب العمل في زليتن يُسلم مرتبات “فائض الملاكات” نقداً
.
.
أعلن مكتب العمل والتأهيل زليتن توفير مرتبات فائض الملاكات الوظيفية التابعين له نقداً عبر التنسيق مع عدد من المصارف التجارية حيث قام بتقديم جميع خدماته إلكترونياً تماشيا مع الإجراءات الحالية للحد من الازدحام والتجمعات ضمن الإجراءات الاحترازية التي دعت لها وزارة العمل والتأهيل لمواجهة فيروس كورونا المستجد والحد من انتشاره.
وذكر مدير المكتب أبوبكر محمد مامي أنه قد تم تشكيل فريق للتواصل مع إدارات المصارف التجارية بهدف توفير المرتبات عن شهري يناير وفبراير نقدا على أن يتم تسليمها لمستحقيها بشكل فردي تحت إشراف المكتب نفسه.
#Libya _ now i labor office in zliten delivers salaries "surplus staffing" in cash
.
.
The Office of labour and rehabilitation office announced the provision of the salaries of its surplus jobs in cash through coordination with a number of commercial banks, providing all its services online in line with the current procedures to reduce congestion and gatherings within the preventive measures called for by the ministry of labour and rehabilitation To face the new corona virus and reduce its spread.
Office Manager, Abukar Mohamed Mami, said that a team had been established to communicate with commercial bank departments with the aim of providing salaries for January and February, which would be delivered to individual beneficiaries under the supervision of the same office.
أضف تعليقـك