#ليبيا_الآن I الجيش يُسقِط طائرة حربية في الوشكة.. ويفقد 4 من عناصره . . من…

تم النشر منذُ 6 ساعات
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان

#ليبيا_الآن I الجيش يُسقِط طائرة حربية في الوشكة.. ويفقد 4 من عناصره
منصات الدفاع الجوي التابعة للجيش الوطني تُسقِط طائرة حربية نوع L39 تابعة للوفاق فوق الوشكة
مقتل 4 عناصر من الجيش الوطني بغارات استهدفت تمركزاتهم قرب الوشكة

#Libya _ now I army drops a military plane in the the.. and loses 4 of its elements
The National Army air defence platforms drop a military aircraft of the reconciliation aircraft
4 elements of the national army have been killed in raids targeting their positions near the the

