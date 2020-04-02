ليبيا_الآن I الجيش يُسقِط طائرة حربية في الوشكة.. ويفقد 4 من عناصره . . من…

#ليبيا_الآن I الجيش يُسقِط طائرة حربية في الوشكة.. ويفقد 4 من عناصره . . منصات الدفاع الجوي التابعة للجيش الوطني تُسقِط طائرة حربية نوع L39 تابعة للوفاق فوق الوشكة مقتل 4 عناصر من الجيش الوطني بغارات استهدفت تمركزاتهم قرب الوشكة
#Libya _ now I army drops a military plane in the the.. and loses 4 of its elements . . The National Army air defence platforms drop a military aircraft of the reconciliation aircraft 4 elements of the national army have been killed in raids targeting their positions near the the
