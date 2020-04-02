ليبيا_الآن I “الصحارى” يُشجّع على الصيرفة الإلكترونية بـ”قيقات إنترنت مجانية” …

#Libya _ now I " Sahara " encourages electronic banking with " Free Internet Internet "

The Sahara Bank "Ain Zaara" Branch in Tripoli revealed offers to its customers in encouraging the exchange of transactions with paper cash to electronic banking by charging the e-wallet to benefit from a payment service.

Bank management said that each customer who charges his e-wallet with a value of 200 KD to KD 1200 will receive an internet subscription balance of 6 minutes once the wallet is completed.