#ليبيا_الآن I “الصحارى” يُشجّع على الصيرفة الإلكترونية بـ”قيقات إنترنت مجانية”
كشف فرع مصرف الصحارى “عين زارة” بمدينة طرابلس عن عروض لعملائه في إطار تشجيعهم على استبدال التعاملات بالنقد الورقي إلى الصيرفة الإلكترونية عن طريق شحن المحفظة الإلكترونية للاستفادة من خدمة سداد.
وقالت إدارة المصرف أن كل عميل يشحن محفظته الإلكترونية بقيمة تتراوح بين 200 دينار و 1200 دينار سيحصل على رصيد اشتراك في خدمة الانترنت بمقدار 6 قيقا فور إتمام عملية شحن المحفظة.
#Libya _ now I " Sahara " encourages electronic banking with " Free Internet Internet "
The Sahara Bank "Ain Zaara" Branch in Tripoli revealed offers to its customers in encouraging the exchange of transactions with paper cash to electronic banking by charging the e-wallet to benefit from a payment service.
Bank management said that each customer who charges his e-wallet with a value of 200 KD to KD 1200 will receive an internet subscription balance of 6 minutes once the wallet is completed.
