فيديو | الغرياني : هناك من يتحجج في #ليبيا بالبنية التحتية وقلة الإمكانيات للمبا

تم النشر منذُ ساعتين
تعليقات
فيديو | الغرياني : هناك من يتحجج في #ليبيا بالبنية التحتية وقلة الإمكانيات للمبالغة في الإحتياط من #فيروس_كورونا وأقول لهم هذا كلام إنشائي وغير علمي وغير واقعي ، حتى في أمريكا يلبس الأطباء أكياس القمامة بدل ملابس الحماية ، دول لديها الموت يوميًا بالمئات لم تنفذ حظر التجول الذي تنفذونه والمتضرر منه في النهاية هي الجبهات . #المرصد

Video | Ạlgẖryạny: there are those who claim in #Libya the infrastructure and lack of potential to exaggerate the reserve of #corona and tell them this is an educational, non-scientific and unreal talk, even in America doctors wear garbage bags instead Protection Clothes, countries that have death daily in hundreds have not implemented the ban they are in and damaged in the end are the front. #Observatory

  • البارجة التركية كانت قد تحصلت على الاذن المسبق من امريكيا حسب مصدر موثوق من حكومة الوفاق , العالم يرى تركيا تجلب المرتزقة وتنزل للساحة الليبية على اعلى مستوى. اين القوات المصرية الذين اتاهم الخطر التركي ولماذا لم يتم قصف البارجة وقد تعاهدوا في السابق, اين الخارجية الليبية لماذا لم تعمل مراسلات مع الصين وباكستان والهند والدول العربية والاتحاد الافريقي والاوربي لسحب الاعتراف من حكومة الوفاق

    رد

  • الى الاخ العزيز صاحب التعليق الاول امريكا والدول الغربية داعمة للارهاب والفوضى فى المنطقة العربية ولهذا راينا انتقام الله عز وجل منهم ارسل عليهم اصغر جنوده لتهزم جنود الشر على حاملات الطائرات التى لا يتصور احد منهم ات احد قادر على وجه الارض على قتلهم او اصاباتهم وراينا رئيس الاركان الاسرائيلى وعدد من الجنود الصهاينة يصابون بالمرض وتاكد ان النصر سيكون حليف الجيش الوطنى مهما فعل الخوان وقوى الشر العالمى ربنا اكبر منهم ومنتقم جبار

    رد

  • قال تعالى : –
    وَالْمُرْسَلَاتِ عُرْفًا (1) فَالْعَاصِفَاتِ عَصْفًا (2) وَالنَّاشِرَاتِ نَشْرًا (3) فَالْفَارِقَاتِ فَرْقًا (4) فَالْمُلْقِيَاتِ ذِكْرًا (5) عُذْرًا أَوْ نُذْرًا (6) إِنَّمَا تُوعَدُونَ لَوَاقِعٌ (7)
    سبحان الله الذى ارسل من قبل طيرا ابابيل واليوم يرسل اصغر خلقه لتعصف بالدول التى تدعى انها عظمى تعصف بها عصفا وتنشر الموت والخراب وتفرق بين الناس ليتقربوا الى الله ويذكروا الله بعد ان انذرهم فالحمد لله والشكر لله على ابتلائه وسيجدنا ان شاء الله من الصابرين مؤمنين بقضائه ومشتاقين للقائه لا نخشى سواه اما المجرمون من المغضوب عليهم والضالين من يعبدون السلطة والمال لن تنفعهم وسيقتص الله منهم

    رد