فيديو | الغرياني : هناك من يتحجج في #ليبيا بالبنية التحتية وقلة الإمكانيات للمبا

فيديو | الغرياني : هناك من يتحجج في #ليبيا بالبنية التحتية وقلة الإمكانيات للمبالغة في الإحتياط من #فيروس_كورونا وأقول لهم هذا كلام إنشائي وغير علمي وغير واقعي ، حتى في أمريكا يلبس الأطباء أكياس القمامة بدل ملابس الحماية ، دول لديها الموت يوميًا بالمئات لم تنفذ حظر التجول الذي تنفذونه والمتضرر منه في النهاية هي الجبهات . #المرصد
Video | Ạlgẖryạny: there are those who claim in #Libya the infrastructure and lack of potential to exaggerate the reserve of #corona and tell them this is an educational, non-scientific and unreal talk, even in America doctors wear garbage bags instead Protection Clothes, countries that have death daily in hundreds have not implemented the ban they are in and damaged in the end are the front. #Observatory
