ليبيا_الآن I الداخلية الليبية تمدد حظر التجول حتى 8 أبريل . . قررت وزارة الد…

#ليبيا_الآن I الداخلية الليبية تمدد حظر التجول حتى 8 أبريل
قررت وزارة الداخلية بالحكومة الليبية ظهر اليوم الخميس، الاستمرار في حظر التجول المفروض من الساعة الثالثة مساء وحتى السابعة صباحاً حتى يوم الأربعاء 8 أبريل الجاري.
وكشفت الداخلية في قرارها رقم 361، أنها ستستمر في منع استخدام وسائل النقل الجماعي وسيارات الأجرة بين المدن والقرى، بالإضافة إلى قفل المنافذ البرية والجوية فيما يخص حركة الأشخاص.
واستثنت وزارة الداخلية الجهات والأشخاص الذين تتطلب أعمالهم التنقل في أوقات ساعات حظر التجول.
وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن وزارة الداخلية في الحكومة الليبية أقرت حظراً للتجول في إطار إجراءات الوقاية من فيروس كورونا.
#Libya _ now i libyan interior extend the ban until April 8
The Ministry of the interior of the Libyan government has decided on Thursday afternoon, to continue the ban from 8 PM TO 8 am until Wednesday, April 8th.
In its resolution no. 361, the interior revealed that it would continue to prevent the use of mass transport and taxi vehicles between cities and villages, as well as the closure of land and air outlets for the movement of people.
The Ministry of the interior has taken advantage of those and people whose work requires mobility during the time of the ban.
It should be pointed out that the ministry of the interior of the Libyan government has approved a ban on tour in the framework of the prevention of the virus.
