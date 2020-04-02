ليبيا_الآن I الداخلية الليبية تمدد حظر التجول حتى 8 أبريل . . قررت وزارة الد…

#Libya _ now i libyan interior extend the ban until April 8

The Ministry of the interior of the Libyan government has decided on Thursday afternoon, to continue the ban from 8 PM TO 8 am until Wednesday, April 8th.

In its resolution no. 361, the interior revealed that it would continue to prevent the use of mass transport and taxi vehicles between cities and villages, as well as the closure of land and air outlets for the movement of people.

The Ministry of the interior has taken advantage of those and people whose work requires mobility during the time of the ban.

It should be pointed out that the ministry of the interior of the Libyan government has approved a ban on tour in the framework of the prevention of the virus.