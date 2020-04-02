عاجل

#فيروس_كورونا | #إيطاليا تعلن تسجيل 760 وفاة جديدة في آخر 24 ساعة بارتفاع طفيف

#فيروس_كورونا | #إيطاليا تعلن تسجيل 760 وفاة جديدة في آخر 24 ساعة بارتفاع طفيف عن يوم أمس والإجمالي يبلغ 13,915 متوفي . #ليبيا #المرصد

#Virus | #Italy announces the registration of 760 new deaths in the last 24 hours slightly higher than yesterday and the beauty of 13,915 dead. #Libya #Observatory

  • واضح ان الكورونا بيحب بلد الكرونة ولهذا جعلها الدولة المنكوبة رقم واحد رغم وجود معقل احد تجار الدين بابا الفاتيكان ومع ذلك فتك الفيروس بايطاليا لم يبالى بصلاة اليابا التى يستدر بها عطف البسطاء مثلما يحدث من تجار الدين ايضا فى ايران اتضح الان الدجالين وان الله برئ منهم

