ليبيا_الآن I تونس تسمح لمواطنيها العالقين في ليبيا بالدخول . . ذكرت مصادر صح…

#Libya _ now i tunisia allows its citizens in Libya to enter

.

.

According to press sources in Tunisia, 43 people of kasserine trapped will be welcomed in Libya after the land border between the two countries has been closed, as part of the precautionary measures taken by the two countries to counter the virus.

Wali Mohamed Iswear said that on Thursday, people in Libya will be arriving in Libya as they will enter the university bed for forced health stone.

These actions come after a group of Tunisian Nationals who worked in Libya were suspended, some of whom complained that the tunisian authorities had not been treated positively, unlike the tunisian community from European Capitals.