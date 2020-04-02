ليبيا_الآن I بأوامر من القيادة العامة.. دوريات أمنية تطبق حظر التجول بترهونة …

#Libya _ now I by orders of the public command.. Security Leagues apply the ban with.

The General Inspection Office has established static and mobile inspection points, gates and patrols within the municipality of tarhuna in accordance with the ban on the city and its surroundings.

The General Inspection Office has started this step after receiving orders from the Libyan government and the general command of the national army to limit the movement of citizens except the necessary situations.

The response of citizens to the important ban on these patrols has made it easier to carry out their work, in addition to encouraging all citizens to respect the ban, otherwise it will take the necessary action for all those who break the law.

Day and night, security teams are working to apply the ban law to keep the corona epidemic away from all citizens, especially in these times when Libya is in difficult circumstances.