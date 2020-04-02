ليبيا_الآن I مصرف الوحدة يفعّل الرسائل النصية لتفادي الازدحام . . . أعلن مص…

#Libya _ now i al wahda bank do text messages to avoid congestion

On Thursday, al wahda bank announced the launch of sms to ensure the health of its customers and to avoid traffic in fear of the new corona virus.

Via its official social media page, the bank added that customers can remotely activate the moby cash service to those who wish, by sending a text message to the bank number from the previous shared number, where the message contains the password of the service SMS PLUS NATIONAL NUMBER.

Al Wahda said that the ạlmwby cash card number will be sent and then the purchase service will be made available to customers, which includes all kinds of goods, as well as access to services without using money, other than managing the bank account by phone Mobile.