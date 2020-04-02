ليبيا_الآن I مصرف الوحدة يفعّل الرسائل النصية لتفادي الازدحام . . . أعلن مص…

#ليبيا_الآن I مصرف الوحدة يفعّل الرسائل النصية لتفادي الازدحام
أعلن مصرف الوحدة اليوم الخميس عن إطلاق الرسائل النصية القصيرة حرصا منه على صحة زبائنه ولتجنب الازدحام خوفا من عدوى فيروس كورونا المستجد.
وأضاف المصرف عبر صفحته الرسمية بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي “فيسبوك”، إنه بإمكان الزبائن تفعيل خدمة “موبي كاش” عن بعد لمن يرغب، عن طريق إرسال رسالة نصية لرقم المصرف من الرقم المشترك به سابقا، حيث تتضمن الرسالة الرقم السري لخدمة SMS بالإضافة إلى الرقم الوطني.
وأشار “ألوحدة” إلى أنه سيتم إرسال رقم بطاقة “الموبي كاش” وثم إتاحة خدمة الشراء للزبائن والتي تشتمل جميع أنواع السلع، بالإضافة إلى الحصول على الخدمات دون استعمال النقود، عدا عن إدارة الحساب البنكي عن طريق الهاتف المحمول.
On Thursday, al wahda bank announced the launch of sms to ensure the health of its customers and to avoid traffic in fear of the new corona virus.
Via its official social media page, the bank added that customers can remotely activate the moby cash service to those who wish, by sending a text message to the bank number from the previous shared number, where the message contains the password of the service SMS PLUS NATIONAL NUMBER.
Al Wahda said that the ạlmwby cash card number will be sent and then the purchase service will be made available to customers, which includes all kinds of goods, as well as access to services without using money, other than managing the bank account by phone Mobile.
