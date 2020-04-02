اللواء المبروك الغزوي آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة : إذا ل

اللواء المبروك الغزوي آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة : إذا لم يتوقف الطيران التركي الاحمق فورًا عن إستهداف سيارات نقل الوقود المخصص من الحكومة المؤقتة للمواطنين والمستشفيات في بلديات المنطقة الغربية سنضطر لتدمير ناقلة الوقود " الانوار " في أي مكان تتواجد به وحرق اي هدف داخل الموانئ يشتبه بأنه معادٍ دون تردد وقد أعذر من أنذر . #ليبيا #المرصد
General Ạlmbrwk the ordered the western region operations group to command public command: if the foolish Turkish Aviation does not immediately stop targeting fuel transport vehicles from the temporary government of citizens and hospitals in the municipalities of the western region we will have to destroy the fuel tanker "lights" anywhere With it and burning any target inside the ports is suspected of being hostile without hesitation and has been forgiven. #Libya #Observatory
