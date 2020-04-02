ليبيا_الآن I الوفاق تتوعد المتلاعبين بالأسعار . . بحث وزير الاقتصاد المفوض ف…

#ليبيا_الآن I الوفاق تتوعد المتلاعبين بالأسعار
بحث وزير الاقتصاد المفوض في حكومة الوفاق، علي العيساوي، خلال اجتماع موسع عقده الخميس مع عميد بلدية جنزور فرج عبان، وعميد بلدية تاجوراء حسن عطية، مسألة توريد السلع وضمان انسيابها للسوق المحلية.
وشدد الوزير على أهمية فتح منظومة الاعتمادات من قبل مصرف ليبيا المركزي التي توقفت عن العمل منذ مطلع مارس الماضي، كما نوقش في الاجتماع الذي عقد بطرابلس بحضور بعض أعضاء لجنة الأزمة في البلديات الإجراءات المتخذة لمواجهة فيروس كورونا أثر الأزمة عالميا.
وأكد العيساوي على أهمية ضبط ومخالفة كافة التجار المتلاعبين بالأسعار والذي يقوم جزء منهم بإخفاء السلع بغرض المضاربة في الأسعار.
#Libya _ now i reconciliation threaten manipulators at prices
The Minister of economy of the government of reconciliation, Ali Al-the, during an extensive meeting held Thursday with the Dean of the municipality of janzour pussy, and the Dean of the municipality of tajoura hassan attia, discussed the supply of goods and ensuring that they are forgotten to the local market.
The Minister stressed the importance of opening the system of funds by the central bank of Libya, which had been suspended since the beginning of March, as was discussed at the meeting held in the presence of some members of the municipal crisis committee, actions taken to address the global crisis.
Al-the stressed the importance of controlling and violating all price-Manipulators Traders, part of which hide goods for the purpose of price price.
