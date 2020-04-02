ليبيا_الآن I تسجيل أول وفاة بفيروس كورونا في ليبيا لامرأة ثمانينية . . علن ا…

#Libya _ now I register the first death of a virus in Libya for an eight woman

On Thursday night, the National Centre for disease control announced the registration of the first death of the new corona virus in Libya, to a 85-Year-old woman.

In a pregnancy statement no. 25, the centre said that its community health reference laboratory received a sample taken from a woman after death, and after the detection of the corona virus revealed that the sample was "positive", that is, she was carrying the disease.