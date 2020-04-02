ليبيا_الآن I “الجمهورية- سوق الثلاثاء” يعلن توفر السيولة . . قال مدير فرع سو…

#ليبيا_الآن I “الجمهورية- سوق الثلاثاء” يعلن توفر السيولة
قال مدير فرع سوق الثلاثاء التابع لمصرف الجمهورية بمدينة طرابلس الصديق قريرة، إن السيولة متوفرة بالفرع بسقف سحب قدره 1000 دينار، موضحا أن العملاء يمكنهم سحب 400 دينار إضافية من آلة “ATM”.
وأضاف قريرة أن إدارته قررت تقسيم العمل اليومي على مجموعتين من الموظفين “أ-ب” في إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية للوقاية من فيروس كورونا.
#Libya _ now I "Republic – Tuesday market" announces availability of liquidity
The Director of the Tuesday market branch of the bank of the republic in Tripoli said that the cash is available in the branch with a withdrawal roof of jod 1000, explaining that customers can withdraw an additional 400 dinars from the atm machine.
His Department had decided to divide the day-to-day work into two groups of employees "A-b" as part of the prevention measures against the corona virus.
