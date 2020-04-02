ليبيا_الآن I واشنطن و”الدولية للهجرة” تدعوان لوقف فوري للقتال في ليبيا . . ش…

#ليبيا_الآن I واشنطن و”الدولية للهجرة” تدعوان لوقف فوري للقتال في ليبيا
شدّد سفير الولايات المتحدة لدى ليبيا ريتشارد نورلاند ورئيس بعثة المنظمة الدولية للهجرة في ليبيا فيديريكو سودا، على ضرورة الوقف الفوري للأعمال العدائية في ليبيا لمنح السلطات المحلية المجال اللازم لمجابهة تهديد فيروس كورونا “الذي يلوح في الأفق”.
وناقشا، خلال إحاطة إعلامية افتراضية، يوم الثلاثاء، “الحاجة إلى منع أي تمييز في الحصول على الرعاية الصحية في جميع أنحاء ليبيا، من أجل حماية السكان بشكل عام، يجب أن يتمكن أي شخص، بما في ذلك المهاجرون، الذين تظهر عليهم أعراض الإصابة بفيروس كورونا من الحصول على الاختبار والعلاج”.
#Libya _ now I Washington and "International Immigration" call for an immediate stop to fight in Libya
The United States Ambassador to Libya, Richard Nurlan and head of the international organization for migration in Libya (organization), stressed the need for an immediate cessation of aggression in Libya in order to give local authorities the necessary space to counter the threat of the threat of the virus " Horizon ".
They discussed, during a virtual briefing on Tuesday, " the need to prevent any discrimination in access to health care throughout Libya, in order to protect the population in general, anyone, including migrants, who appear to The symptoms of a corona virus matter from getting tested and treated ".
