ليبيا_الآن I واشنطن و”الدولية للهجرة” تدعوان لوقف فوري للقتال في ليبيا . . ش…

#Libya _ now I Washington and "International Immigration" call for an immediate stop to fight in Libya

.

.

The United States Ambassador to Libya, Richard Nurlan and head of the international organization for migration in Libya (organization), stressed the need for an immediate cessation of aggression in Libya in order to give local authorities the necessary space to counter the threat of the threat of the virus " Horizon ".

They discussed, during a virtual briefing on Tuesday, " the need to prevent any discrimination in access to health care throughout Libya, in order to protect the population in general, anyone, including migrants, who appear to The symptoms of a corona virus matter from getting tested and treated ".