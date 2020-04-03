ليبيا_الآن I “أنوار ليبيا” تستعد لتفريغ شحنة بنزين بميناء طرابلس . . أعلنت إ…

#Libya _ now I "lights Libya" is preparing to empty a shipment of gas in the port of Tripoli

The Department of Marine Affairs in the port of Tripoli has announced the entry of the fuel tanker lights Libya into the landing area in preparation for the release of its fuel load.

Port Management data had reported that Libya's light tanker had been in the al anchor area since 23 March and was estimated to carry 24.9 tons of gasoline.