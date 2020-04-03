ليبيا_الآن I “أنوار ليبيا” تستعد لتفريغ شحنة بنزين بميناء طرابلس . . أعلنت إ…

#ليبيا_الآن I “أنوار ليبيا” تستعد لتفريغ شحنة بنزين بميناء طرابلس
أعلنت إدارة الشؤون البحرية في ميناء طرابلس عن دخول ناقلة المحروقات أنوار ليبيا إلى منطقة الرسو تمهيدا لتفريغ حمولتها من البنزين.
وكانت بيانات إدارة الميناء قد أشارت إلى أن ناقلة أنوار ليبيا كانت موجودة في منطقة المخطاف منذ يوم 23 مارس الماضي وتقدر حمولتها بـ 24.9 ألف طن من البنزين.
The Department of Marine Affairs in the port of Tripoli has announced the entry of the fuel tanker lights Libya into the landing area in preparation for the release of its fuel load.
Port Management data had reported that Libya's light tanker had been in the al anchor area since 23 March and was estimated to carry 24.9 tons of gasoline.
