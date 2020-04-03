ليبيا_الآن I الفخفاخ: أوضاع ليبيا لا ترتقي لدرجة الخوف على تونس . . صرح رئيس…

#Libya _ now I trap: Libya's situation does not rise to fear for Tunisia

The head of the tunisian government, Elias Trap, said that the dangers at the Libyan border do not rise to fear, and that tunisian military and security forces are ready.

In Libya, the situation in Libya is experiencing a rise in the pace of military conflict, which poses risks to Tunisia and its security, adding in the context of the tunisian military and security institution, that his government is watching the public scene in Libya closely.