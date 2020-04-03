#ليبيا_الآن I الفخفاخ: أوضاع ليبيا لا ترتقي لدرجة الخوف على تونس
صرح رئيس الحكومة التونسية إلياس الفخفاخ، أن المخاطر الموجودة على الحدود الليبية، لا ترتقي لدرجة الخوف، وأن القوات التونسية العسكرية والأمنية على أهبة الاستعداد.
وأشار الفخفاخ إلى أن الأوضاع في ليبيا، تشهد ارتفاعا في وتيرة الصراع العسكري وهو الأمر الذي يشكل مخاطر على تونس وأمنها، مضيفا في سياق حديثه عن المؤسسة العسكرية والأمنية التونسية، إن حكومته تراقب المشهد العام في ليبيا عن كثب.
The head of the tunisian government, Elias Trap, said that the dangers at the Libyan border do not rise to fear, and that tunisian military and security forces are ready.
In Libya, the situation in Libya is experiencing a rise in the pace of military conflict, which poses risks to Tunisia and its security, adding in the context of the tunisian military and security institution, that his government is watching the public scene in Libya closely.
