‎#تريندينغ_الآن توتر #الحجر_المنزلي يضاعف #العنف_الأسري‎

تم النشر منذُ 21 دقيقة
#ليبيا_الآن I #تريندينغ_الآن توتر #الحجر_المنزلي يضاعف #العنف_الأسري
شوارع العالم خالية صحيح هادئة، لكن وراء الأبواب المغلقة العنف الاسري يتضاعف في أغلب بلدان العالم وسط التوتر من الحجر المنزلي.
#Libya _ now I #see _ now tension #domestic _ stone multiply #domestic _ violence
The streets of the world are clear, quiet, but behind closed doors, domestic violence is double in most countries of the world amid tension of domestic stone.
