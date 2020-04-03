ليبيا_الآن I الجنوب.. إنشاء مستشفيات في 10 أيام تحسباً لكورونا . . ناقشت الل…

#Libya _ now i south.. Establish hospitals in 10 days in case of rona

.

.

The High Committee to combat the corona epidemic discussed preventive measures to address the epidemic in the south, during a meeting of the chairman of the committee, the commander of the general staff, the chief of general staff, the minister of health, Dr. Saad sentence, minister of health, Dr. Saad sentence, and a small quiet house member.

The meeting discussed the ongoing preparations for the establishment of field hospitals in the south in 10 days to be used as a stone stone in anticipation of the spread of the virus in the region.

With the rise of the corona and tell epidemic in the world, Libya has taken part of preventive and preventive measures to counter the epidemic, but also cities and areas of the south remain far from these actions.