ليبيا_الآن Iمصرف الجمهورية يعلن توفر السيولة بسقف سحب 2000 دينار . . أعلن مص…

#ليبيا_الآن Iمصرف الجمهورية يعلن توفر السيولة بسقف سحب 2000 دينار
.
.
أعلن مصرف الجمهورية فرع أبي الأشهر أنه سيتم توزيع السيولة يوم الأحد القادم مشيرا إلى أن السحب سيكون فقط لصاحب الحساب شخصيا أو الوكيل عن الحساب.
وأشارت إدارة المصرف أنه عند حضور صاحب الحساب يلزمه إحضار صورة من الإثباث الشخصي لاستلام المبلغ، مبينة أن سقف السحب سيكون 2000 دينار.
وحرص المصرف على إبلاغ زبائنه باتباع إجراءات السلامة للوقاية من خطر انتشار فيروس كورونا قبل الدخول إلى المبنى وفق التدابير المعروفة من التعقيم
#Libya _ now I bank of the Republic announces the availability of cash with a withdrawal roof of 2000 JD
.
.
The Bank of the Republic Branch Abi months announced that the cash will be distributed next Sunday, indicating that the draw will be only for the account owner personally or the agent of the account.
The Bank management advised that when the account holder is present, it is necessary to bring a picture of the personal credit to receive the amount, showing that the draw ceiling will be jod 2000
The Bank made sure to inform its customers of the safety procedures to prevent the risk of the spread of the corona virus before entering the building according to known measures of sterilization
أضف تعليقـك