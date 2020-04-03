عاجل

#تركيا تسجل 2786 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا في آخر 24 ساعة ليقفز إجمالي الإص

تم النشر منذُ 13 ساعة
تعليقات
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

#تركيا تسجل 2786 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا في آخر 24 ساعة ليقفز إجمالي الإصابات منذ أول إصابة يوم 11 مارس إلى 20,920 شخص والوفيات 425 بعد تسجيل 69 وفاة إضافية . #ليبيا #المرصد

#Turkey Records 2786 new #corona in the last 24 hours to stimulate total injuries since the first injury on March 11 to 20,920 people and 425 deaths after an additional 69 death. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليقات

  • ربنا يزيد ويبارك ونجد تركيا تنافس على المركز الاول مع امريكا واسبانيا وايطاليا وهى تقترب الان من المربع الذهبى فالشبح كورونا لا ينافق احد كل الدول التى صنعت البعبع داعش والقاعدة لمهاجمة الاخرين فقط تعانى الان من خسائر فادحة من الجائحة الحاجة كورونا كيوفيد التاسع عشر

    رد

  • باخوفى من السلطان المعتوه يستدعى السراج لنقل المصابين الاتراك الى ليبيا ويتخلص منهم بموجب التعاون بينه وبين الخوان

    رد