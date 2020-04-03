تركيا تسجل 2786 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا في آخر 24 ساعة ليقفز إجمالي الإص

#Turkey Records 2786 new #corona in the last 24 hours to stimulate total injuries since the first injury on March 11 to 20,920 people and 425 deaths after an additional 69 death. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
ربنا يزيد ويبارك ونجد تركيا تنافس على المركز الاول مع امريكا واسبانيا وايطاليا وهى تقترب الان من المربع الذهبى فالشبح كورونا لا ينافق احد كل الدول التى صنعت البعبع داعش والقاعدة لمهاجمة الاخرين فقط تعانى الان من خسائر فادحة من الجائحة الحاجة كورونا كيوفيد التاسع عشر
باخوفى من السلطان المعتوه يستدعى السراج لنقل المصابين الاتراك الى ليبيا ويتخلص منهم بموجب التعاون بينه وبين الخوان
