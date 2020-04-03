ليبيا_الآن I الانتهاء من إجراءات مكافآت المعلمين في غدامس . . أنهى مكتب مرا…

#ليبيا_الآن I الانتهاء من إجراءات مكافآت المعلمين في غدامس
.
.
أنهى مكتب مراقبة الخدمات في مدينة غدامس إجراءات مكافآت المعلمين عن امتحانات الدورين الأول والثاني عن العامين 2018 و2019.
ونوه المكتب خلال إعلان نشره حديثا عبر حسابه بموقع فيسبوك بأنه قد انتهى من إحالة كافة مرتبات القطاعات العامة في المدينة عن شهر فبراير.
وطالب مكتب مراقبة الخدمات الجهات التي لم تستلم حوافظ العاملين فيها بضرورة سرعة إتمام الإجراءات لضمان تسييلها في المصارف التجارية.
كما طالب العاملون في مكتب مراقبة المالية من كافة مندوبي الجهات العامة بسرعة تسليمهم بيانات مرتبات شهر مارس وذلك لإتمام الإجراءات وإحالتها لمستحقيها.
#Libya _ now I finish teacher rewards procedures in ghadames
.
.
The service control office in the city of ghadames completed the teacher s' rewards procedures for the first and second roles exams for 2018 and 2019.
During a recent announcement through its facebook account, the office reported that it had completed the transfer of all public sector salaries in the city for February.
The Office of service control has called upon those who have not received their portfolio of staff that the process should be completed quickly to ensure that they are realized in commercial banks.
The staff of the finance control office also requested all public representatives to quickly hand over the march salary data to complete the procedures and transfer them to those who are entitled.
أضف تعليقـك