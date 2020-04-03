ليبيا_الآن I الولايات المتحدة تدعو الليبيين لتوحيد الجهود لصد كورونا . . س…

#ليبيا_الآن I الولايات المتحدة تدعو الليبيين لتوحيد الجهود لصد كورونا . . سفارة الولايات المتحدة في ليبيا تدعو لنبذ الفرقة وتوحيد الجهود لمجابهة كورونا وتحث المؤسسات الاقتصادية والتكنوقراط إلى ضرورة اتخاذ التدابير العاجلة للحد من انتشار الوباء
#Libya _ now I United States invites libyans to unite efforts to stainless . . The Embassy of the United States in Libya calls for the support of the division and unite efforts to counter the corona and urges economic and Libyan institutions to take urgent measures to reduce the spread of the epidemic
