ليبيا_الآن I إغلاق منفذ التوم الحدودي مع النيجر . . قامت الوحدات العسكرية ال…

#Libya _ now I close ạltwm border port with Niger

The military units of the military military area closed the ạltwm border outlet with the state of Niger and arrested a group of illegal migrants.

This step comes in implementation of the general leadership's decisions to close all land borders to counter the threat of the corona virus

In the same context, the order of the military zone, Admiral Mohamed Al-Sharif, checked the port and supervised the process of his closure and lost their needs and despite the lack of possibilities in the border outlet that suffers from neglect, the men of the homeland are working to protect him and secure him Yes to penetrate Libyan sovereignty and to preserve the country's abilities.