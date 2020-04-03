ليبيا_الآن I إغلاق منفذ التوم الحدودي مع النيجر . . قامت الوحدات العسكرية ال…

#ليبيا_الآن I إغلاق منفذ التوم الحدودي مع النيجر
قامت الوحدات العسكرية التابعة للمنطقة العسكرية مرزق بإغلاق منفذ التوم الحدودي الرابط مع دولة النيجر والقبض على مجموعة من المهاجرين غير القانونيين.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة تنفيذا لقرارات القيادة العامة بإغلاق كافة الحدود البرية لمجابهة خطر فيروس كورونا
وفي ذات السياق قام آمر المنطقة العسكرية مرزق العميد محمد الشريف بتفقد المنفذ والإشراف على عملية إقفاله وتفقد احتياجاتهم وعلى الرغم من قلة الإمكانيات بالمنفذ الحدودي الذي يعاني الإهمال إلا أن رجال الوطن يعملون من أجل حمايته وتأمينه لمنع اختراق السيادة الليبية وللحفاظ على مقدرات البلاد.
#Libya _ now I close ạltwm border port with Niger
The military units of the military military area closed the ạltwm border outlet with the state of Niger and arrested a group of illegal migrants.
This step comes in implementation of the general leadership's decisions to close all land borders to counter the threat of the corona virus
In the same context, the order of the military zone, Admiral Mohamed Al-Sharif, checked the port and supervised the process of his closure and lost their needs and despite the lack of possibilities in the border outlet that suffers from neglect, the men of the homeland are working to protect him and secure him Yes to penetrate Libyan sovereignty and to preserve the country's abilities.
