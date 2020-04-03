ليبيا_الآن I حركة السفن بميناء طرابلس . . شفت بيانات حديثة نشرتها إدارة مينا…

#Libya _ now I ship ship in Tripoli port

.

.

I saw recent data published by the Tripoli Port Administration near the arrival of three ships to the al-anchor area loaded with different cargo containers.

In the next hours, the corona tanker is expected to arrive with 287 containers on board, and the data of the port of Tripoli indicate that the ship is expected to arrive with 77n't cargo containers, and the ship is expected to arrive Miro and on 160 different cargo containers and goods.